Wiregrass Museum of Arts hosts glass blowing series

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Museum of Art is offering unique experiences to the community. The museum hosted a series of 12 glass blowing classes from Thursday to today with hot glass.

Attendees tell me participating is a memory they will never forget.

“You’re about two feet, less than two feet away from 2,000 degree glass,” says Michael Strickland, class participant.

For people like Michael Strictland, the excitement is just one reason over 50 people participated in the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s glass blowing class.

“I think it’s important to bring art classes everywhere you can to build community, to build creative spaces,” says Devan Cole, owner, Hot Glass.

With the pandemic making people look for new creative outlets, the museum says the art classes are a perfect opportunity.

“If you look at the pandemic so many of us turned to art when we were at home in our houses trying to create and express but of course art is a great way to communicate with people, to share experiences with people,” says Brook McGinnis, Education Director, Wiregrass Museum of Art.

Being such a different opportunity, the museum’s education director McGinnis says it’s only open minds being created

“It helps us understand the world around us right,” says McGinnis. “There’s more outside of the wiregrass. we like to bring it in here to hope that we can foster more experiences like this more often.”

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, WMA looks forward to bringing back more classes like this one in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.