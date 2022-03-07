Wildcats return home to state championship celebration

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats came home early Sunday morning to find hundreds of fans waiting for them.

The team and their coaches took to their home court to cut down the net in celebration of their 7A station championship just hours earlier.

Championship t-shirts were handed out the team and coaches.

Additional celebrations will take place when school resumes on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.