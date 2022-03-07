Rain is back in the forecast

SYNOPSIS – A mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the area, this afternoon we will be back in the lower to middle 80s but we will see a chance of a few much needed showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 70s this week rain chances will be the big story, tomorrow a few showers possible but chances are greater in the western half of the area. Wednesday night into Thursday we will see our best chance of some measurable rainfall. As we head towards the weekend a cold front will move through and bring in some much cooler air with highs in the 50s and lows Saturday into Sunday in the upper 20s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers. High near 84°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds: N 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers. High near 73°. Winds NE 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 61° High: 73° 70%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 59° High: 74° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 73° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain early. Low: 42° High: 54° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 29° High: 57° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

