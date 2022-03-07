Rain Chances Return This Week

SYNOPSIS – Weather changes are on the way for this week as we see extra cloud cover and rain at times. Our best chance to get wet is Wednesday, with more widespread showers late Friday into Friday night as a strong cold front passes. MUCH colder air arrives for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Early showers, then partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds SW/N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers. High near 74°. Winds N/SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 64°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 72° 70%

THU: Cloudy to partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 73° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 58° High: 74° 60%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 54° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 29° High: 58° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 36° High: 70° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

