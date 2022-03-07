Advertisement

New playground at Kinney Park

By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After 18 years, Dothan’s Kinney Park is getting a major upgrade in the form of a new playground.

The two-day build was possible thanks to several members of the Dothan Police and Fire Department.

Soon kids ages 5 through 12 can slide, climb, and try their hand at the monkey bars.

With the Hawk-Houston Boys Club right next door, the playground upgrade will be enjoyed by many.

Mulch is currently being laid, and a safety inspection will follow.

“We started about 20 years ago building playgrounds and we had some really old ones before that, so now basically what we’re doing is focusing on bringing our existing playgrounds up to the current standards and we’re excited, this is a great playground,” explains Roy Kitts, Assistant Director for Dothan Leisure Services.

Dothan Leisure Services hopes the playground will be ready for kiddos to enjoy in about two weeks.

As always, they ask for adult supervision at all times.

