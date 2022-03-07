Advertisement

New information on early Saturday morning fire in Daleville

By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - New details continue to emerge in a fire investigation out of Dale County.

Daleville Department of Public Safety Chief, Allen Medley, tells us they don’t believe it was intentional.

The fire accorded on Nathan Drive and Highway 84 early Saturday morning. Flames and smoke were visible when firefighters arrived.

“Just opinion I feel that it possibly started up around the electrical box on the back side towards the top but that is not official but just from what we observed that, that is where it possibly could have started.”

Medley tells us they are also investigating a possible theft at this location. This comes after the owner reported items that may be missing.

If you have information on the fire or thefts you are asked to call law enforcement immediately, that number is 334-598-4442.

