Geneva police believe they know who is responsible for car wash theft

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva police believe they have located the person responsible for a theft at “Best Lil Carwash in Geneva” on Maple Avenue.

The crime was committed on February 18. When the police department posted the above photo on February 28, their likely suspect was already in the Geneva County Jail.

Christian Alexander Douglas was arrested just three days earlier, after taking law enforcement in two states on a high speed chase. Douglas was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle he was driving, and likely the one posted above, in a yard across from Revels Store between Samson and Kinston.

Douglas remains in the Geneva County Jail awaiting eventual extradition back to Florida where he is wanted for several crimes including attempted murder, battery and grand theft auto.

He will also face several charges in Alabama for various crimes.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.