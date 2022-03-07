Advertisement

Geneva police believe they know who is responsible for car wash theft

The crime was committed on February 18. When the police department sought the public's help, they realize their likely suspect was already in custody.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva police believe they have located the person responsible for a theft at “Best Lil Carwash in Geneva” on Maple Avenue.

The crime was committed on February 18. When the police department posted the above photo on February 28, their likely suspect was already in the Geneva County Jail.

Christian Alexander Douglas was arrested just three days earlier, after taking law enforcement in two states on a high speed chase. Douglas was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle he was driving, and likely the one posted above, in a yard across from Revels Store between Samson and Kinston.

Douglas remains in the Geneva County Jail awaiting eventual extradition back to Florida where he is wanted for several crimes including attempted murder, battery and grand theft auto.

He will also face several charges in Alabama for various crimes.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The photo is an illustration of a 9-year-old molested child we refer to as "Jenny."
When “Jenny” got molested Dothan couldn’t help her
Daleville Fire
Fire investigation underway in Daleville
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank
Man fatally shot, then his car strikes Dothan home
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place

Latest News

Dothan Diamond Classic
Dothan Diamond Classic
Troy
Troy Women's Basketball at Sun Belt Finals
Smoke from wildfires in Bay County cover the sky.
FEMA authorizes federal funds to help battle wildfires
Dothan gas prices top $4 per gallon..
Gas prices now top $4 per gallon in Dothan
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases