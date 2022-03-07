Gas prices now top $4 per gallon in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It official. Gas prices have now topped $4 per gallon in Dothan.

The Marathon Gas Station on Main Street in downtown Dothan is now reporting unleaded fuel for $4.09 per gallon. From there, prices vary greatly across the city.

Many stations are reporting $3.99 per gallon as their cheapest price.

In Ozark, two stations jumped to $4.09 per gallon on Sunday.

On Saturday, Geneva became the first Wiregrass town with fuel over $4 per gallon.

