Fire investigation underway in Daleville

The fire is considered a total loss.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Saturday morning fire completely destroyed a Daleville building. Now police are working to determine the cause.

Daleville fire responded to reports of a fire just after 6 a.m. at the corner of Nathan Drive and Highway 84. Smoke and flames were visible when they arrived.

Eventually, the roof of the building collapsed and the windows shattered.

Firefighters from Daleville, Clayhatchee and Wicksburg all fought the first for several hours.

