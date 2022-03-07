Dryer weather bringing pollen woes and the start of an early allergy season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many may be noticing the green or yellow film on their vehicles and homes. Yes, pollen season is upon us.

According to Atlanta Allergy, in mid-February we saw the highest spike in pollen we’ve seen in three years.

“Most of it that you are seeing is coming from the pine trees there is some oaks and there is some native stuff.”

Unseasonable weather is to blame.

“A burst of warm weather that has brought the pollen out. On dry windy days when the temperature is above 55 degrees that is when you have the worst allergies,” said Dr. Mark Kalenian - AllerVie Health, Allergist.

The worst of pollen season typically lasts for three to four weeks.

“A lot of it gets fixed when we get some rain which I think we’re going to get this weekend which is going to wash a lot of it away and knock a lot of it out of the trees,” said John David Boone - President and Owner, Dothan Nurseries.

Getting a head start can help when it comes to pollen related allergies, one way, starting medicines at least two weeks before the season begins.

Another Dr. Kalenian says is, “Washing your hair when you come from outside because if you have long hair the pollen can get stuck in your hair it can also get stuck in your sleeve cuffs or pant cuffs it can be on the hair of your pets so if your pets come to bed with you even if you aren’t allergic to pets if they’ve been rolling in the grass that could cause allergies”.

If medicines aren’t doing the trick, a nasal spray might help.

It’s also important to know the signs of allergies.

“If they’re rubbing their nose or sneezing, they may have dark circles under their eyes you notice one side may get stuffy and then every few minutes it switches sides,” said Dr. Kalenian.

While the symptoms are unbearable for many, pollen season does have it’s benefits.

“Mother nature is doing what it should it’s making pretty flowers pretty trees and keeping all of the bees happy and all of that good stuff. it may be a little bit of pain but it’s worth it in the long run,” said Boone.

According to Pollen.com, Monday and Wednesday are expected to be high pollen forecast days for our area.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.