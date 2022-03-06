Advertisement

Wiregrass community honors lost little ones

Memorial walk
Memorial walk(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Coming together to remember infants lost before, during, or after labor.

The first “Miscarriage and Infant Loss Memorial Walk and Vigil” Saturday did just that.

Held at Kiwanis Park in Dothan, the event showed many in the community that they are not alone.

One woman walked in honor of Izzie Rose, her daughter who passed away at just 29 days old.

“We just want to raise awareness and honor those who have gone on before us too soon but are still beautiful,” expresses Alicia Wilson. “We say they’re too beautiful for earth.”

Organizers plan to make this an annual event, hoping it grows larger in the years to come.

This year’s turnout was better than expected.

