Wet Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A wet pattern is in store for us this week. We can expect a chance of rain each day with the heaviest rainfall coming mid week. A few thunderstorms could be imbedded in these showers but everything is looking to be below severe limits at this moment.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High near 82°. Winds SSW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds SW at 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 63° High: 76° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 58° High: 72° 70%

THR: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 57° High: 70° 70%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 56° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 58°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

