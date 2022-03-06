Advertisement

Wet Pattern Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A wet pattern is in store for us this week. We can expect a chance of rain each day with the heaviest rainfall coming mid week. A few thunderstorms could be imbedded in these showers but everything is looking to be below severe limits at this moment.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High near 82°. Winds SSW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds SW at 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 63° High: 76° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late.  Low: 58° High: 72° 70%

THR: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 57° High: 70° 70%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 56° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 58°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY–Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-04-22