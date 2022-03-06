VP Harris to speak in Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Alabama to take part in a longstanding Selma tradition.

According to Harris’ office, she will deliver remarks at the event, as well as meet with civil rights leaders on Sunday. She is expected to speak at 3:15 p.m.

Harris will also cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

She will be joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy.

This isn’t Harris’ first time being part of the annual Selma event. She delivered remarks virtually to Brown Chapel AME Church last year.

She also visited Selma in 2018 for the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. She was a U.S. senator at the time.

