Snake creates art for Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo auction

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GULF SHORES Ala. (WALA) - It’s always cool to watch an artist at work.

That’s the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s red-tailed boa, Perdido, hard at work slithering across the canvas.

Perdido’s original work or art as well as artwork from your favorite zoo animal artists will be up for auction at the zoo’s Art on the Wild Side fundraiser.

The online auction begins March 21 and ends with a safari-themed party on March 26 which will includes food, drinks and live entertainment.

