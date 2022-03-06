Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Tuskegee for Black mayors conference

Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated...
Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - Rev. Jesse Jackson visited Tuskegee Saturday as the city hosted the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors, the World Conference of Mayors, and the Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance.

The event held at the Tuskegee Municipal Complex focused on continuing the efforts started by other civil rights pioneers including Rosa Parks and John Lewis.

Rev. Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Strong minds break strong chains,” Jackson said. “When people came to Tuskegee, they didn’t have businesses for them - they made their own businesses. We’ve got a false structure in Washington.”

The civil rights icon spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Johnny Ford, former longtime Tuskegee mayor and founder of the World Conference of Mayors, spoke about what it meant to have Rev. Jackson at the event.

“We’re very honored to have Rev. Jesse Jackson here at our conference,” said Ford. “He and I go back many years. When I was president in 1983 of the National Conference of Black Mayors, we were involved with his campaign and we’ve always worked together closely. So, to have him here really highlights our conference.

About 60 people, including Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood, attended the conference in-person and several others participated via Zoom.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot, then his car strikes Dothan home
Geneva Gas Prices
Gas prices top $4 per gallon in one Wiregrass city
Dothan new business update
Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
Marathon gas station
Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations

Latest News

Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place
FHP is investigating a pedestrian fatality on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road
Enterprise Wildcats win 7A State Championship
Fans in the city of progress rally around EHS boys basketball team
spring family week<br />landmark park<br />family fun workshop - pottery
Landmark Park hosts first antique tractor show