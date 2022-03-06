Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road

FHP is investigating a pedestrian fatality on Front Beach Road.
FHP is investigating a pedestrian fatality on Front Beach Road.
By Jessica Foster
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Front Beach Road.

Troopers say a 49-year-old woman from Fall River, Massachusetts was crossing Front Beach Road, just west of Joan Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning when she was hit by an SUV.

The woman was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, where she later died from her injuries.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot, then his car strikes Dothan home
Geneva Gas Prices
Gas prices top $4 per gallon in one Wiregrass city
Dothan new business update
Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
Marathon gas station
Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations

Latest News

Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place
Enterprise Wildcats win 7A State Championship
Fans in the city of progress rally around EHS boys basketball team
Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated...
Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Tuskegee for Black mayors conference
spring family week<br />landmark park<br />family fun workshop - pottery
Landmark Park hosts first antique tractor show