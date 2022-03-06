Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: The Florida Forest Service is now reporting the Adkins Avenue Fire is at 841 acres and 35 percent contained.

The two major wildfires in Bay and Gulf Counties have grown overnight.

According to the Florida Forest Service Sunday morning, the Adkins Avenue Fire and the Bertha Swamp Road Fire are burning nearly 10,000 acres.

Officials say the weather is expected to remain dry and windy. Fire danger levels are still elevated.

We’re told more resources are deploying to the area to help fight these fires. Those include four more helicopters from the Florida National Guard.

Latest on the Bertha Swamp Road Fire:

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire is reportedly 8,000 acres and is 10 percent contained.

Fire officials say there has been increased activity Sunday morning. People living in the Bear Creek area were put under a mandatory evacuation order Saturday when the fire pushed from Gulf County into Bay and Calhoun Counties. Officials say the fire was driven by strong winds and is burning through thick, dead trees and vegetation left behind from Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Forest Service tells us they have 17 tractor plow units attacking the fire. They ask people to stay away from the area.

Latest on Adkins Avenue Fire:

The Adkins Avenue Fire is reportedly holding at 1,400 acres and is 35 percent contained.

We’re told Florida Forest Service Helicopters have dropped more than 103,000 gallons of water on the fire since Friday. They say there are 25 tractor plow units working to build fire lines around the fire to prevent it from spreading. They say this fire has been fanned by high winds over the last 24 hours, and high winds are expected to continue Sunday.

All evacuation orders remain in place. There is no timeline yet for when people can return to their homes. Those who are under a mandatory evacuation order can go to the Bay County Fair Grounds to shelter.

Latest on Florida Wildfires:

Across the state, nearly 150 wildfires have been reported by the Florida Forest Service. Those fires are burning more than 12,100 acres. Of those acres, nearly 10,000 are ablaze in the Florida panhandle.

Firefighters from all over are working together to fight these fires. We’re told crews are strengthening containment lines, protecting homes, and monitoring the fires.

After Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle in 2018, 72 million tons of trees across 11 counties were destroyed. Florida Forest Service officials say these uprooted trees blown over trees left behind serve as fuel for the fires.

