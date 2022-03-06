Advertisement

Landmark Park hosts first antique tractor show

spring family week<br />landmark park<br />family fun workshop - pottery
(WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park hosted its first antique tractor day.

There were over 25 tractors on display with each ranging between 50 to 100 years old.

One was built in the 1920s.

“We want the kids to see how it was done when mom and granddad, and grandma did it. This so totally different,” says Jerry Mitchell, member.

The park encourages anyone with a tractor who also meets their requirements of being built in 1972 and earlier to reach out to the park to join the club.

