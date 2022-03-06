Landmark Park hosts first antique tractor show

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park hosted its first antique tractor day.

There were over 25 tractors on display with each ranging between 50 to 100 years old.

One was built in the 1920s.

“We want the kids to see how it was done when mom and granddad, and grandma did it. This so totally different,” says Jerry Mitchell, member.

The park encourages anyone with a tractor who also meets their requirements of being built in 1972 and earlier to reach out to the park to join the club.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.