GPHA hosts Ozark Community Health Fair

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The residents of Ozark received some healthy tips today from community leaders.

Global Public Health Advocates (GPHA) hosted a free health fair today.

Local medical providers, acom medical students, veterans affairs and more were on hand to provide assistance.

Visitors say it was a great learning opportunity and chance to make important lifestyle changes.

“People need to know that kind of stuff, and they may not have the opportunity to go out and learn it themselves and health fairs like this where people can show you, like baby CPR could benefit the community, you never know what would happen,” says Avery Chilton, attendant.

Medical students involved in today’s fair say they are excited to use the learning opportunities from today in the near future.

