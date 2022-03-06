Advertisement

Fans in the city of progress rally around EHS boys basketball team

Fans gathered to celebrate Enterprise Wildcats ahead of championship play.
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fans at Enterprise Country Club definitely say the Wildcats have their head in the game tonight as they take on the state championship.

Over 200 fans of all ages across the city of progress supported the cats with a watch party.

While it was not a new experience for the team, the community had high hopes for them to bring home a win.

“We kind of been on the path the whole way, just cheering him on going to home games, away games when we can and my husbands there, my parents are there, his parents are there, and bothers and sisters and cousins. it’s just an exciting time,” says Connie Harrelson, mother EHS boys basketball coach.

Fans say they expect the team to arrive back around 1:30 a.m., and they will give them a warm welcome back.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Man fatally shot, then his car strikes Dothan home
Geneva Gas Prices
Gas prices top $4 per gallon in one Wiregrass city
Dothan new business update
Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
Marathon gas station
Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations

Latest News

Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place
FHP is investigating a pedestrian fatality on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road
Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated...
Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Tuskegee for Black mayors conference
spring family week<br />landmark park<br />family fun workshop - pottery
Landmark Park hosts first antique tractor show