Fans in the city of progress rally around EHS boys basketball team

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fans at Enterprise Country Club definitely say the Wildcats have their head in the game tonight as they take on the state championship.

Over 200 fans of all ages across the city of progress supported the cats with a watch party.

While it was not a new experience for the team, the community had high hopes for them to bring home a win.

“We kind of been on the path the whole way, just cheering him on going to home games, away games when we can and my husbands there, my parents are there, his parents are there, and bothers and sisters and cousins. it’s just an exciting time,” says Connie Harrelson, mother EHS boys basketball coach.

Fans say they expect the team to arrive back around 1:30 a.m., and they will give them a warm welcome back.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

