Advertisement

Enterprise Wildcats win 7A State Championship

The Wildcats came charging back to open the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to one with just over six minutes to play.
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Trevon Kimmerlin hit a jumper with one second left to give the Enterprise Wildcats a 66-64 win over James Clemens in the 7A state championship.

This was the second year the Wildcats had made it to the finals. Last year they fell to Oak Mountain 41-37.

The two teams were tied 16-16 at the end of one. James Clemens was able to go into the half up by two, 36-34.

The Jets extended the lead with an 18-13 run in the third quarter.

The Wildcats came charging back to open the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to one with just over six minutes to play. The Jets fought back, putting together another quick run to go up by five.

Enterprise responded to take a 59-58 lead with 4:53 to play. From there, it was back and forth until the end.

With the game tied at 64-64, the Wildcats got one last shot at winning the game in regulation. Kimmerlin took advantage of the opportunity.

He finished the game with 11 points. The Wildcats were led by Kenneth Mitchell, Jr. with 14. Quentin Hayes had 11.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Man fatally shot, then his car strikes Dothan home
Geneva Gas Prices
Gas prices top $4 per gallon in one Wiregrass city
Dothan new business update
Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
Marathon gas station
Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations

Latest News

Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place
FHP is investigating a pedestrian fatality on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road
Enterprise Wildcats win 7A State Championship
Fans in the city of progress rally around EHS boys basketball team
Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated...
Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Tuskegee for Black mayors conference
spring family week<br />landmark park<br />family fun workshop - pottery
Landmark Park hosts first antique tractor show