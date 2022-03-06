Enterprise Wildcats win 7A State Championship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Trevon Kimmerlin hit a jumper with one second left to give the Enterprise Wildcats a 66-64 win over James Clemens in the 7A state championship.

This was the second year the Wildcats had made it to the finals. Last year they fell to Oak Mountain 41-37.

The two teams were tied 16-16 at the end of one. James Clemens was able to go into the half up by two, 36-34.

The Jets extended the lead with an 18-13 run in the third quarter.

The Wildcats came charging back to open the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to one with just over six minutes to play. The Jets fought back, putting together another quick run to go up by five.

Enterprise responded to take a 59-58 lead with 4:53 to play. From there, it was back and forth until the end.

With the game tied at 64-64, the Wildcats got one last shot at winning the game in regulation. Kimmerlin took advantage of the opportunity.

He finished the game with 11 points. The Wildcats were led by Kenneth Mitchell, Jr. with 14. Quentin Hayes had 11.

