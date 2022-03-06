EHS Esprit has big day at Peach State Show Choir Invitational

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School’s Esprit group had an outstanding day in the Peach State Show Choir Invitational in Tifton, GA.

The group won best vocals, best visual, best overall effect, people’s choice and grand champions.

In the junior high division, the Enterprise Expressions finished second behind CenterStage of Appling County Middle School.

The group won best choreography and people’s choice.

In the mixed division, the Enterprise High School encores finished second to CenterStage of Albertville High School.

