Deer Point Lake to be used to fight wildfires, partially closed to boaters

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of Deer Point Lake Reservoir will be closed to boaters until further notice as part of the efforts to fight the wildfires in our area.

Bay County officials say the area will be closed from Deer Point Dam to High Point Park. National Guard air units will be using the lake as a water drafting point.

The announcement Sunday says the closures will be from sunrise to sunset daily until further notice.

