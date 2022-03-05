Advertisement

Wildcats prepare for final basketball game this season

Enterprise will face James Clemens in the Class 7A champion game.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s all or nothing for the Enterprise boy’s basketball team, as they prepare to play their final game of the season.

The Wildcats are no stranger to the big stage in Birmingham.

After a dominating performance against Spain Park in the Class 7A state semifinals, Enterprise is headed back to the finals for a second straight year.

The Cats were left with a bad taste in their mouths last year after coming up just short of a championship.

Now, they are ready to return to the City of Progress with hardware in hand.

The team will have to get past James Clemens first, a team they lost to in the regular season by just a single point.

“We’ve definitely brought up that they’ve already beaten us this year,” coach Rhett Harrelson said. “They rebounded us in that game that we played earlier this year. They were the tougher team. So, we’ve already let them know about that. It’s a point of emphasis for us. We got one more game to prove it. So, we talked about it all the time. Now it’s time to be about it.”

Enterprise and James Clemens will take the court Saturday at 5:45 p.m. inside Legacy Arena.

