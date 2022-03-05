Advertisement

Washington County issues burn ban

A burn ban is in effect for Washington County.
A burn ban is in effect for Washington County.(MGN)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has issued a burn ban throughout the county until further notice.

Officials say all open burning except outdoor grills and commercial land clearing approved by the Florida Forest Service is prohibited. As well as, the use of explosive compounds; the use of flares; the use of outdoor burning devices, except barbeque or cooking equipment; lawn, debris or trash burning; the parking of vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas; and the disposal of matches or cigarettes except in proper containers.

Officials say the burn ban will remain in effect until the Florida Forest Service determines weather conditions are favorable for burning. We will continue to update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot, then his car strikes Dothan home
Geneva Gas Prices
Gas prices top $4 per gallon in one Wiregrass city
Dothan new business update
Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
Marathon gas station
Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations

Latest News

Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place
FHP is investigating a pedestrian fatality on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road
Enterprise Wildcats win 7A State Championship
Fans in the city of progress rally around EHS boys basketball team
Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated...
Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Tuskegee for Black mayors conference
spring family week<br />landmark park<br />family fun workshop - pottery
Landmark Park hosts first antique tractor show