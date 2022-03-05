Troy women’s basketball dominates in first tourney game

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Troy Women’s basketball team took the court in Pensacola today with Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt quarterfinals game.

The two keeping it close in the first quarter before Troy was really able to pull away in the second.

Sparked by a 10-0 run from the one and only Felmas Karanga who notched her 15th double-double of the season.

The run helped put Troy on top 46-35 at the half.

This game belonged to Jhileiya Dunlap who came off the bench to put up a career high 20 points for the Trojans in just 13 minutes on the floor.

Troy cruises by Coastal with a 22-point victory 99-77 the final.

“The way Coastal played us in the first half, we couldn’t afford to be anything but humble and we had to stay hungry, or we wouldn’t be sitting here right now,” Troy head coach Chanda Rigby said. “They put enough pressure on us and did enough really good things that really put us in our place at sometimes again, we were just fighting for any advantage we could get for a very long time against a very good team.”

Troy will face Arkansas-Little Rock in semifinals Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

