Rising gas prices haven’t affected local tourism

Statistics show, gas prices in Bay County have gone up over 20 cents within the last week.
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fueling up gas tanks has taken a toll on many people’s wallets. Since a lot of tourists visit the Panhandle by driving here, some thought the amount of tourism this year would decrease.

Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said Bay County continues to be successful with the tourism business.

“A lot of people save up for the year just to make their annual trip back down to Panama City Beach and higher gas prices isn’t going to impact that, " Rudd said.

Some vacationers said they saved money by getting a flight instead of driving.

“We looked and it was actually cheaper to buy plane tickets down here,” a tourist said.

According to AAA Gas Prices, Panama City overall has an average of $3.72 in gas prices right now. Just last week, the average was $3.46. Officials said even though these prices continue to rise, they are still expecting the same amount of crowds for our Spring and Summer seasons.

“Our numbers are up, we’re hosting events again that were postponed due to COVID, " Rudd said.

According to statistics done by Auto Insurance, 83 percent of Americans are concerned about being able to afford gas and 49 percent of them have reduced the amount of distance they drive.

While people keep waiting for these prices to drop, their vacation still won’t be stopped.

