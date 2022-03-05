Ribbon cutting held at new Marianna City Hall

Jackson County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than ten years in the making, but the new Marianna City Hall is now open.

A ribbon-cutting was held at the new City Hall Friday. City Manager Jim Dean said this has been in the works since 2010, and this is just the first step in the process. Dean said the new building will house about 17 to 20 people. including the City Clerk, which handles billing and payables.

“The old facility was great and served a great purpose, but it was built in the 40s, and it was functionally obsolete,” Dean said. “There were some issues with ADA compliance and other issues, so we’re very happy to be over here, it eliminated some of those issues for us.”

Dean said the next phase of the project will be building a new fire and police station, and they hope this phase will start this summer.

