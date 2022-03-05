Advertisement

PGA Canada Tour coming to Dothan

By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The RTJ golf trail at Highland Oaks is preparing its course to host the PGA Tour Canada qualifying tournament once again.

Highland Oaks will be host to one of the seven no-cut tournaments.

Once the season is over, it allows the top 10 players to earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Next week over 100 golfers will compete on the best course the Wiregrass has to offer.

“There’s no fee for them to come watch, we encourage them to come watch, you’re going to see some really good golf,” tournament rules official for the Canada PGA Tour Terry Johnson said.

Round one of the qualifying tournament tees off Tuesday, March 8 and will run through Friday, March 11.

