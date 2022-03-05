Advertisement

No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern...
Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina.

The Tigers secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s league tournament in Tampa, Florida, after entering the day one game up on No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas.

No tiebreakers needed, though the Gameocks did rally after trailing by 19 early in the second half.

Auburn players celebrated on the court amid a flurry of orange and blue confetti. Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina with 22 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot, then his car strikes Dothan home
Geneva Gas Prices
Gas prices top $4 per gallon in one Wiregrass city
Dothan new business update
Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
Marathon gas station
Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations