Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAMPBELLTON, Fl. (WTVY) - Many businesses around the wiregrass are still feeling the pain of the pandemic and making modifications to their ways of operation.

The Marathon gas station on U.S. Highway 231 in Campbellton has started to close earlier than normal due to staffing issues.

The station’s owners say they’ve felt every hit from limited staff, consistency and more.

Customers like Melissa Sumner visit the gas station multiple times a week and say they’re witnessing the challenges firsthand.

“So it’s a day to day, week to week, thing,” says Sumner, customer. “You have to plan ahead because with the hours changing and them closing early, if you can’t get it by the time they close early then you have to make preparations to travel somewhere else, or come in the next morning to get the things that you need.”

Sumner says she would encourage others to be open to modifications and practice patience.

The Marathon is not alone. In recent weeks, a number of Dollar General stores have started closing early due to troubles getting worker.

