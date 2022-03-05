Advertisement

Man shot, then his car strikes Dothan home

The shooting happened late Friday on Judson Avenue; suspects sought
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A few moments after a man was shot Friday night, his vehicle traveled backwards and rammed a Dothan home.

“Our investigators responded to the1300 block of Judson Street where we determined 36-year old Kevin Montrea Jones to be deceased,” Dothan Police Sergeant Ronald Hall told News 4.

Jones, from Albany, GA, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Hall said.

After the shooting, Jones traveled in reverse, striking a fence and mailbox prior to hitting the home with his vehicle, the crime scene appeared to reveal.

Hall said evidence indicates Jones died from a wound to his upper torso, and not the collision impact.

There have been no arrests and Sgt. Hall would not speculate about a motive.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and hope those who have information about this shooting will come forward,” Hall said.

There were no injuries.

