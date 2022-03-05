Gas prices top $4 per gallon in one Wiregrass city

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gas prices topped $4 per gallon at one Geneva gas station Saturday morning. The Chevron on Highway 52 West next to the Geneva Walmart is selling unleaded fuel at $4.14 per gallon.

Geneva Gas Prices 2 (WTVY)

It’s the highest reported price so far in the area. Other Geneva stations are currently sitting at $3.89 per gallon.

In the last few days many stations have moved their fuel price to $3.99 per gallon. The first reported to News4 was on Thursday at a station along US 231 in Ozark. Since that time stations in Enterprise and Dothan have increased their prices to just under the $4 per gallon.

PRICES BY COUNTY

Geneva County - According to Gasbuddy.com, the cheapest price in Geneva County can be found at the Inland in Samson. The price there is $3.65 per gallon. In Geneva, one station is still reporting $3.69 per gallon. In Hartford it will cost you $3.68 and in Slocomb the price is currently $3.87.

Coffee County - The cheapest price in Coffee County is $3.68 in Enterprise. Several stations have jumped to $3.99 in the last 48 hours. It’s going to cost you $3.68 in New Brockton and $3.69 in Elba.

Dale County - Daleville has the cheapest with one station reporting $3.49 per gallon. Most other stations there are reporting prices between $3.65 per gallon and $3.89 per gallon. In Ozark, the price varies across two from as low as $3.49 per gallon to as high as $3.99 per gallon.

Henry County - The price varies in Headland. The cheapest is $3.68 per gallon. The highest is $3.89 per gallon. The average price up the road in Abbeville is $3.89 per gallon.

Houston County - The price is as low as $3.69 per gallon on Dothan’s north side. On the southside it’s running anywhere from $3.65 per gallon to $3.79 per gallon. Elsewhere the price is going to run between $3.69 and $3.99 per gallon. In Ashford, the price is $3.57 per gallon.

You can keep up with prices by going to Gasbuddy.com.

