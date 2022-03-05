Advertisement

Gas prices top $4 per gallon in one Wiregrass city

Geneva Gas Prices
Geneva Gas Prices(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gas prices topped $4 per gallon at one Geneva gas station Saturday morning. The Chevron on Highway 52 West next to the Geneva Walmart is selling unleaded fuel at $4.14 per gallon.

Geneva Gas Prices 2
Geneva Gas Prices 2(WTVY)

It’s the highest reported price so far in the area. Other Geneva stations are currently sitting at $3.89 per gallon.

In the last few days many stations have moved their fuel price to $3.99 per gallon. The first reported to News4 was on Thursday at a station along US 231 in Ozark. Since that time stations in Enterprise and Dothan have increased their prices to just under the $4 per gallon.

PRICES BY COUNTY

Geneva County - According to Gasbuddy.com, the cheapest price in Geneva County can be found at the Inland in Samson. The price there is $3.65 per gallon. In Geneva, one station is still reporting $3.69 per gallon. In Hartford it will cost you $3.68 and in Slocomb the price is currently $3.87.

Coffee County - The cheapest price in Coffee County is $3.68 in Enterprise. Several stations have jumped to $3.99 in the last 48 hours. It’s going to cost you $3.68 in New Brockton and $3.69 in Elba.

Dale County - Daleville has the cheapest with one station reporting $3.49 per gallon. Most other stations there are reporting prices between $3.65 per gallon and $3.89 per gallon. In Ozark, the price varies across two from as low as $3.49 per gallon to as high as $3.99 per gallon.

Henry County - The price varies in Headland. The cheapest is $3.68 per gallon. The highest is $3.89 per gallon. The average price up the road in Abbeville is $3.89 per gallon.

Houston County - The price is as low as $3.69 per gallon on Dothan’s north side. On the southside it’s running anywhere from $3.65 per gallon to $3.79 per gallon. Elsewhere the price is going to run between $3.69 and $3.99 per gallon. In Ashford, the price is $3.57 per gallon.

You can keep up with prices by going to Gasbuddy.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence
William Birdsong booking photo.
Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
Florida Forest Service: Adkins Ave. Fire now 1,000 acres and growing
Ozark Gas Prices
Gas prices continue to soar
Wade Marsh
Coffee County search warrant nets dozens of guns, drugs

Latest News

Man shot, then his car strikes Dothan home
Grass fire
Dry conditions creating problems for firefighters
The Florida Department of Health in Bay County warns about the risks of smoke inhalation.
Florida Department of Health warns of wildfire smoke risk
Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack