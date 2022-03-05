Advertisement

Florida Department of Health warns of wildfire smoke risk

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County warns about the risks of smoke inhalation.
The Florida Department of Health in Bay County warns about the risks of smoke inhalation.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Due to the amount of smoke from the current wildfires, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County warns residents of risks associated with smoke inhalation.

Symptoms such as scratchy throat, coughing, headaches, or eye and nose irritation can come from smoke inhalation, Florida Department of Health officials said. Smoke can also worsen asthma, and other chronic lung or heart conditions.

To help protect yourself and your family from smoke, the Florida Department of Health recommends: paying attention to news and health warnings; avoiding prolonged outside activity; paying attention to visibility; staying indoors and running your air conditioning if you have one; and avoiding using anything that burns inside your home.

Department of Health officials says to contact your doctor if you have difficulty breathing. People with underlying health conditions should also contact their doctors if they have concerns about their condition.

