Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Police say multiple fights began inside of the BJCC and moved outside on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell WBRC that authorities had to evacuate the lower tunnel of Legacy Arena. Other witnesses tell WBRC that there was a partial lockdown at the Cottontail’s Village Arts, Crafts and Gifts Show.

Police say officers were able to bring this situation to a resolve and that there has been no confirmation of shots fired inside or outside of the BJCC.

