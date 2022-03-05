Advertisement

Eason keys OT rally for LSU in 80-77 win over No. 25 ‘Bama

The Crimson Tide(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime, and LSU scored the final six points to beat No. 25 Alabama 80-77.

Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU, which came in having lost three of four.

Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead.

Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again. Both teams finished with 9-9 records in Southeastern Conference play.

