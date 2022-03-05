Advertisement

Dry conditions creating problems for firefighters

Grass fire
Grass fire(WTOK)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fire departments across the Wiregrass are all echoing the same message, stop outdoor burning. Extremely dry weather has created the perfect conditions for fires to get out of control.

Over the past week fire departments have battled grass fire after grass fire. On Thursday, one fire near Columbia grew to almost 100 acres before responding fire departments were able to get it under control.

On Friday, Slocomb Fire and Rescue took to social media to show how a controlled burn got out of control on Pates Road. This has been the case several times in recent days for fire departments.

Dothan fire also reminding viewers of the extreme conditions.

Brady Dunn with the Alabama Forestry Commission says the commission responded to over 100 wildfires on Friday. He’s urging people out of respect to firefighters, there be no burning this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

