Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You may see “opening soon” signs driving around Dothan, but many are wondering exactly when these businesses will open.

The owners of Crumbl Cookies and Guthrie’s say most delays have been related back to supply chain issues of high demand products.

“Just watching this community grow and expand the way it has, I’m sure these new restaurants are going to be great,” says Loren Johnson, shopper.

Dothan shoppers Loren and Holly Johnson say they’re excited for new businesses like Crumbl Cookies and Guthries to make their grand opening but understand that all great things take time.

“It’s a unique time in the world,” says Loren. “There’s a lot of things going on. It’s one one those things where I’m sure you don’t want to practice patience but you kind of need to.”

Patience is a virtue both shoppers and owners have to practice.

“Opening a business is a challenge for anyone,” says Hunter Phillips, Co-owner, Crumbl Cookies. “We have supply chain issues right now that’s causing disruption in, you know, supplies coming from overseas and having different items on time, in a timely manner.”

Crumbl’s owners say they have delayed their opening by a month.

“You accept it and you move forward and you make solutions, not more problems, and you work with other people, and collaborate with each and every individual that takes from your electrical, your mechanical, your contractor, to your distributor, your corporate, all of the different processes,” says Phillips.

The community’s anticipation has helped them in one aspect, local workers pouring in to apply for positions.

“We have also had very good luck with the hiring process right now,” says Phillips. “I guess the employment rate is increasing, are becoming available. We have sent out applications for about 65 people in the last two weeks, and that’s been an excellent return on a resource.”

Guthrie’s plans to open in the next two weeks, while Crumbl plans to open in the beginning of April.

