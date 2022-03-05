Advertisement

Another Sunny Weekend

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A warm and sunny weekend turning into a warm start to our work week. Several chances of rain this next week starting on Tuesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Next Friday shows a chance of showers also. Temperatures will start out in the 80s for the high but will drop into the 70s throughout the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 86°. Winds SSE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 58°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84°

TUE: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 63° High: 76° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 58° High: 72° 70%

THR: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 57° High: 70° 70%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 72° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 62°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

