Annual pilgrimage to Selma kicks off at 16th Street Baptist Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Congressional Delegation descended upon Birmingham Friday for the Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage.

The annual event commemorates the ‘Bloody Sunday’ march of 1965 and the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

It’s a three-day journey through Civil Rights history, and the event kicked off here in Birmingham at the 16th Street Baptist Church.

The pilgrimage is the first since the passing of Congressman John Lewis who was the creator of the event.

The delegation started the day posing for a picture on the steps of the historic church before entering the sanctuary for a sermon.

The delegation also heard from foot soldiers and freedom fighters and got a chance to talk to the next generation of social justice activists.

Rep. Terri Sewell said having both Democrats and Republicans come to this historic place is an opportunity to pay homage to the past, but also a chance to get rejuvenated for the future.

She said while this country has made great strides in the fight for equality and justice, there is still more work to be done.

“I think it’s important as Alabamians that we welcome the opportunity to have such amazing leaders. We have the Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, we’ll have Majority Whip, Jim Clyburn here, and I think it’s important that people understand that we in Congress need an opportunity to get to know one another, but to also rededicate ourselves to the causes for which so many of these amazing freedom fighters fought for right here in Birmingham, Alabama and across Alabama. So, I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Rep. Sewell said.

The delegation will travel to Montgomery tonight, and will cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge Saturday, where a program will be held in honor of Congressman John Lewis.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend events on Sunday.

