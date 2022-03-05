Advertisement

2 arrested last month in Union Springs capital murder case

Two suspects have been arrested after a fatal shooting victim was found in the area of Hicks...
Two suspects have been arrested after a fatal shooting victim was found in the area of Hicks Industrial Road in Union Springs on Jan. 28, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - State officials have confirmed two homicide arrests more than a month after they were made.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 19-year-old Javion Harrison and a 17-year-old, both from Union Springs, were arrested Feb. 3. Both are charged with capital murder.

The victim in this case is Kendarius Tolbert, 20, of Union Springs, whose body was found in the area of Hicks Industrial Road on Jan. 28. Court documents state this is near the area where the crime occurred.

The court filings state the two suspects gave conflicting accounts of what happened. Apparently all three were in a vehicle together, but each suspect said Tolbert got out of the car with the other.

Harrison reportedly said they went to the 100 block of Hicks Drive to shoot guns when the other suspect shot Tolbert multiple times in the back without saying anything. He said the other suspect got back in the car and they drove off.

According to the documents, the other suspect said Harrison got out of the car with Tolbert and tried to rob him. He reportedly said Harrison shot Tolbert multiple times after the victim went for his gun.

