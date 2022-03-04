Advertisement

Wallace softball downs Shelton State

By Nick Brooks and Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wallace Lady Govs downed Shelton State in game one of a doubleheader 7-5.

The Govs down 1-0 in the bottom of the first but it didn’t take long as the team put up six runs to propel them to a 10-3 victory as they improve to 14-4 on the year.

