Wallace softball downs Shelton State

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wallace Lady Govs downed Shelton State in game one of a doubleheader 7-5.

The Govs down 1-0 in the bottom of the first but it didn’t take long as the team put up six runs to propel them to a 10-3 victory as they improve to 14-4 on the year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.