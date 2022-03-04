Very Warm Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Our warm stretch continues into the weekend with highs reaching well into the 80s. We’ll see changes next week as rain chances return and temperatures cool a bit. Much colder air looks to arrive for the following weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 51°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SE-S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 86° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 84° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers early, then partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 76° 30%

WED: Increasing cloudiness, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 72° 70%

THU: Any rain ends early, then partly sunny. Low: 57° High: 70° 20%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 72° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.