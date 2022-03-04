Advertisement

Very Warm Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our warm stretch continues into the weekend with highs reaching well into the 80s. We’ll see changes next week as rain chances return and temperatures cool a bit. Much colder air looks to arrive for the following weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 51°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SE-S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 86° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 84° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers early, then partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 76° 30%

WED: Increasing cloudiness, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 72° 70%

THU: Any rain ends early, then partly sunny. Low: 57° High: 70° 20%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 72° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence
William Birdsong booking photo.
Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
Florida Forest Service: Adkins Ave. Fire now 1,000 acres and growing
Ozark Gas Prices
Gas prices continue to soar
Wade Marsh
Coffee County search warrant nets dozens of guns, drugs

Latest News

dry grass
Developing drought sparking brush, grass fires across Wiregrass
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-04-22
Warm and dry again this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-04-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-04-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 3, 2022