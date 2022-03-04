Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford woman who stole almost a million dollars, leaving a Houston County business destitute, has been released from prison after serving about a third of her 10-year sentence. She began that prison term in December, 2018.

Starla Ruth Ingram, 61, left Houston County Community Corrections, a work release program, this week on orders of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Among businessman John Summerford’s most trusted employees, Ingram methodically stole up to $4,000 a week from him and his trucking company, per prosecutors.

Testimony revealed Ingram was so devious that she prayed with Summerford for a windfall as he struggled to make payroll, putting dozens of employees at risk.

Ingram, who stole about $950,000, used that money to live lavishly, purchase expensive gifts, and give to her church, testimony revealed.

In the work release program, Ingram paid $1,000 per month to Summerford and court fees and is ordered continue making those payments. At that rate, it would take her until age 96 to fully pay the $410,000 she owes.

Ingram and her family paid a portion of what she owed before she went to prison.

She did not have to repay the full $950,000 because the statuete of limitations had expired on some of the thefts.

Ingram’s release after serving only a portion of her sentence is not unusual among non-violent offenders.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

