Jackson County bans burning

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to a press release, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has issued a ‘burn ban’ that will be in effect until further notice as of 4:30 p.m. on March 4.

This is because of the ongoing wildfires in Bay County, as well as low humidity in our area.

We will continue to update if and when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.