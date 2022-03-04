Headland, Abbeville prepare for spring break traffic

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the more traveled roads in the state, especially during the spring and summer months, is Highway 431. Local Police Departments are preparing their teams to make sure drivers are safe.

As you can guess their biggest warning, the uptick of drivers. Saying we could see two to three times more drivers than a typical day.

Which is why they are planning on including increased manpower.

“By us putting that extra presence of officers during those peak seasons it helps to keep the community safe.”

As spring breakers hit the roads, local Police Departments see an uptick in complaints.

“We get multiple calls with citizens calling of reckless driving, high speeds, we get calls of drag racing,” said Mark Jones - Headland Police Chief.

Leading to an increase in arrests as well.

“You have a lot of college kids get out of school they want to go to the beach they want to go party hang out and they decide hey we want to take our drugs with us down to the beach and so indirectly if they come through and they get stopped for a traffic infraction then it usually leads to a drug arrest,” said Eric Blankenship - Abbeville Police Chief.

A reminder drivers to not be in an offensive mode on highways but a defensive one.

“Be more cautious won’t take the extra chances oh i can beat that car and try to pull out in front of them or trying to get into traffic because cars are traveling faster than you think they are, and you can make it.” said Jones.

It’s also important to remember the basic laws of the roadway, like moving over when you see emergency personal on the side of the road or one that leads to increased road rage, impeding the flow of traffic.

“The left lane is meant to go into to pass other vehicles or unless you are going to turn left so if you’re not passing or over taking another vehicle or if you’re not turning left in a short amount of time then you should stay in the right lane,” said Blankenship.

Drivers should also be an extra set of eyes when law enforcement aren’t’ around.

“If they see something that’s not right or someone that is impaired or reckless driving just, please call you can call 911 or you can call a local police department just report it that way we can get out and handle the problem,” said Jones.

431 travelers could start to see spring break traffic beginning this week and stretching until the end of April or beginning of May.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.