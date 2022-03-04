Advertisement

Gas prices continue to soar

One Wiregrass town closes in on $4 per gallon.
Ozark Gas Prices
Ozark Gas Prices
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The pain at the pump continues to grow each day. Gas prices this week continued to climb across the Wiregrass.

Dothan Gas Prices
Dothan Gas Prices

Dothan continues to have the best prices for unleaded fuel. The Inland near Rural King is currently $3.38 per gallon according to Gasbuddy.com. Sam’s Club is $3.39 per gallon.

In Geneva, the prices is running $3.59 per gallon.

But the highest prices right now are in Ozark. Today prices jumped to $3.99 per gallon at one Shell Station on 231 South. A nearby Sunoco is selling fuel at $3.89 per gallon.

