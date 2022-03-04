Advertisement

Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bond revoked

Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of Gregory Gunn.(Source: Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Mar. 4, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bond has been revoked.

According to court documents, the judge ruled to revoked Smith’s bond on Friday.

Smith will be required to report to the Montgomery County Detention Center within 10 days to start serving his sentence.

Smith fatally shot Gregory Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street on Feb. 25, 2016. He was initially charged with murder but convicted of manslaughter.

In February, the Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals affirmed the decision to deny an appeal from Smith. He filed a petition with the Alabama Supreme Court seeking to have his conviction and sentencing overturned.

Smith was previously sentenced to serve 14 years in prison and pay court costs and restitution.

