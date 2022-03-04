Advertisement

Developing drought sparking brush, grass fires across Wiregrass

Fire departments urge no burning until significant rainfall.
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Drought is beginning to worsen across the Wiregrass as the latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions (level D0) in almost every one of our counties. There are isolated areas of level D1 drought showing up on the map which meet the criteria of a few certain characteristics. For now, as of March 3rd, the only areas of moderate drought are in Okaloosa County and Bay County.

Florida drought developing
Florida drought developing(WTVY)
Alabama drought developing
Alabama drought developing(WTVY)

None of our area counties in Alabama are in a moderate drought, however, your yard might already look dead or heading in that direction.

Here is the chart explaining the levels of drought intensity which goes from D0 to D4.

CURRENT...D0 Abnormally Dry—used for areas showing dryness but not yet in drought, or for areas recovering from drought.

- Forage crops and pasture are stressed; producers feed livestock early

- Ground is hard

- Agriculture ponds and creeks begin to decline

Estimated Population in Drought Areas: 319,016

NEXT STAGE IS... D1 Moderate Drought

- Cash crop growth and yield are low

- National forests implement campfire and firework bans

- Streams and ponds are low

- Fire activity increases

Drought intensity and impacts
Drought intensity and impacts(WTVY)

Fire activity is already increasing in much of the area, which suggests we are quickly entering moderate drought conditions. Some good news for those struggling to keep their land, crops hydrated is rain will soon enter the equation during the second week of March. This will help to alleviate the dry landscape and fire conditions. The airport in Dothan last recorded measurable rainfall on February 18th, bringing us now to two full weeks without rain.

