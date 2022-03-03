Wildcats headed to 7A championship game again

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Enterprise Wildcats are headed to the 7A station championship game for the second year in a row. They knocked off Spain Park 73-58 this morning in semifinal action.

The Wildcats led 18-12 at the end of one and 26-21 at the break. A 17-6 third quarter extended that lead out considerably.

Four Wildcats scored in the double figures. Elijah Terry led the way with 19 points while Kenneth Mitchell Junior added 16. Keion Dunlap had 12 points and Tomar Hobdy finished with 10.

Enterprise will now begin preparations to meet the winner of Baker and James Clemens who play later today. The finals will be Saturday afternoon in Birmingham.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.